SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Lynne Cox appeared live on News Channel to talk about her new book, "Tales of Al: The Water Rescue Dog, The Making of a Super Athlete." Cox will appear at Chaucer's Books in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, May 31 at 6 p.m.

Cox traveled to the Italian School of Water Rescue Dogs for the story. The author is a UCSB alumna and one of the greatest open water swimmers of all time.