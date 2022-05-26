Head-on collision on Highway 154 backs up traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol office in Goleta confirmed that tow trucks are on the way to help clear a crash along Hwy 154 involving two vehicles, a Chevy truck and a Honda.

At least one person suffered minor injuries.

The accident was reported just before 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon in an area with noticeable power lines above.

Both lanes along The Pass are blocked and traffic is backed up in both directions.

