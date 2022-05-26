Fire restrictions take effect in Los Padres National Forest, continue through January 2023

SOLVANG, Calif. – Los Padres National Forest officials announced on Thursday that fire restrictions will be implemented throughout the forest starting Friday and continuing until Jan. 31, 2023 due to the increased potential for wildfires.

The restrictions will affect the use of stoves, smoking materials, campfires, and internal combustion engines.

Specifically, the following restrictions will go into effect on Friday:

No open fires, campfires or charcoal fires will be permitted outside of developed recreation sites or designated Campfire Use Sites, even with a valid California Campfire Permit. Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel will be permitted, but only with a valid California Campfire Permit, which can be obtained free-of-charge at the Ready For Wildfire website. Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for five feet in all directions from their camp stove, have a shovel available, and ensure that a responsible person always attends the stove during use.

Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or a designated Campfire Use Site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails. This restriction is in effect year-round. Please make sure your engine is tuned, operating properly, and has an approved spark arrester.

Fireworks – even the “safe and sane” variety – are not permitted at any time or in any location within the Forest.

Recreational target shooting is prohibited within Los Padres National Forest except for the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and Ojai Valley Gun Club which operate under special use permits.

For more information regarding fire-safe camping, click here.