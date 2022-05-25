Isla Vista beach closure lifted after sewage spill prompted week-long closure

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Nearly one week after some Isla Vista beaches were closed due to a nearby sewage spill, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has lifted the closure for the area between Ocean Road and Camino Pescadero Park.

The Public Health Department issued the closure on May 19 after an unknown amount of sewage was discharged near Pelican Park.

On Wednesday, the department lifted the closure after water quality testing confirmed that the ocean water was safe for recreational use, said Lars Seifert, Environmental Health Services Director.