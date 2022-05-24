Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
May 24, 2022 10:52 pm
United Women For Ukraine hosts “Garden Gathering Fundraiser”

Garden gathering at University Club in Santa Barbara raises money for Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-United Women For Ukraine (UW4U) hosted a "Garden Gathering Fundraiser" at the University Club in Santa Barbara.

They partnered with Direct Relief to provide aid to Ukraine.

Invitation postcards included information about the invasion they want people to know.

Organizers call the Russian Invasion the greatest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II.

More than 10 million people have left their homes and families have been torn apart.

Women and older people have joined the fight.

Attacks have damaged or destroyed historical and religious sites and museums.

The fundraiser included an auction and a Ukrainian piano recital.

To donate visit www.solidaritywithukrainesb.info.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

