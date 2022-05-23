More than 100 children are waitlisted for Junior Lifeguard program in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Parents passionate about the Junior Lifeguard Program filled the Carpinteria City Council meeting to share their concerns over the number of kids on a waitlist.

During public comments, one local swim team member told the council that the program filled up within four minutes.

JoJo Bell, 10, said her friends Isla Crooke and Frankie Washburn got in the program, but she didn't make the cut.

About 65 kids signed up before the program sold out.

The 7-week program keeps children busy learning life-saving skills on the sand, and in the ocean from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays during the summer.

Program coordinators said they would have to hire at least 10 more strong ocean swimmers to serve as lifeguards to open the program to 100 more kids.

They need to be at least 18-years-old, but they do not need to be certified lifeguards.

Parents and former lifeguards said it is difficult to recruit when the program is only offering $15 dollars an hour.

They would also like to open the program to more teen aids.

Osiris Castaneda said there is also a social equity aspect. He said too many Latino children can't pass the swim test required to be part of the program.

"75 percent of our children here in Carpinteria are latino."

He said 45-65 percent of them cannot swim.

"That is a big issue."

Castaneda urged the council to find an avenue for those children as well as their parents to get involved.

His son has learned a lot from the program.

"It has been transformative, educational, it has also been important in terms of him being connected to the ocean as well as his community," said Castaneda.

Many parents believe the lack of pay makes it difficult to recruit lifeguards to run the program.

They hope the city council will find a way to raise the funds and hire more people before it begins in June after schools let out.

Carpinteria staff members said they would update parents on Friday.

Council members seemed to support raising lifeguard salaries in order to recruit, but they did not take a vote on the issue.

They asked staff to make finding a way to allow more kids into the program their highest priority.

It is likely to an agenda item in the weeks to come.

For more information visit carpinteriaca.gov.