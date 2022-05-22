Arroyo Hondo Preserve reopens to public after months of clean up from Alisal Fire damages

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Arroyo Hondo Preserve officially reopened to the public on Saturday and Sunday for the first time in months, according to the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.

The preserve stretches over about 782-acres on the Gaviota Coast near Refugio Beach – and about 95% of the land was burned in the 2021 Alisal Fire.

In October of 2021, the Alisal fire scorched the preserve, burning nearly 17,000 acres of land.

Within the months following the destruction, volunteers and local organizations stepped up to help the community clean and repair the damaged land.

For the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, public work crews and other county officials were adamant in assisting with the regrowth and recovery process.

Land officials were happy to announce the reopening of the preserve over the weekend.

To visit the preserve over the summer, the Land Trust listed the hours below:

First and third full weekends of the month, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Free docent-led hikes at 10 a.m. on open Saturdays, registration required.

Visiting Arroyo Hondo is free, click here for reservations and scheduling.