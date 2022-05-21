Community members raised money for breast cancer research at 22nd annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Community members banded together to raise money for breast cancer research and programs in Santa Barbara at the 22nd annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer on Saturday morning.

The 5K and 10K paths began at Chase Palm Park and continued along the Santa Barbara waterfront. Both in-person and virtual options were offered to participants who wanted to help meet the $50,000 fundraising goal, said Stephanie Carlyle, spokeswoman for the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

The registration fee was $20 for children under the age of 12 and $60 for everyone else, and participants who raised more than $100 had their registration fees waived, Carlyle said, adding that 100% of the funds raised from registration fees and pledges would go towards local breast cancer research at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

The programs include clinical research that provides access to cutting-edge therapies locally, genetic counseling, and navigation that offers patients a consistent care coordinator, Carlyle said.

People had the option to register individually or as a team, and the team that raised the most money, the largest team, and the participant who dressed the most festive all won awards.