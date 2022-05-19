Warm weather brings business to Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - Solvang visitors are enjoying the warm weather at local wineries like Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards but miss the outdoor seating since Copenhagen's reopening.

"This is like my home away from home. I love coming here and wine tasting. There's so much to do here," said Linda Meadows who was Visiting San Fernando Valley.

"We've got the patio here which is a little bit of outdoor room but it's not anywhere near what we used to have," said Tasting Room Manager, Andrew Moore.

Andrew Moore explained that business has declined since Copenhagen's reopening.

"We are probably fifty percent of what we were," said Moore.

“People want to be out and about as long as it’s not too hot," said More.

Andrew Moore said 70-90 degree temperatures is ideal for customers and his business.