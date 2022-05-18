Goleta’s single-use waste ordinance to take effect mid-June

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta's single-use waste ordinance received final approval at Tuesday night's city council meeting, requiring that single-use foodware accessories and standard condiments only be made available by request.

The ordinance will bring the city into compliance with California Assembly Bill 1276 and will go into effect on June 17.

The ordinance also encourages vendors to reduce plastic waste through other actions like displaying signage that states that single-use plastics must be requested by customers.

City officials said that outreach is underway to identify how the city can best support local businesses making the switch from single-use plastics to more environmentally-friendly alternatives.

Click here for more information about the new ordinance and Goleta's sustainability effort.