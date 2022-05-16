United Women for Ukraine partners with Direct Relief to send aid to Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – United Women for Ukraine, an ad hoc collective of women businesses and organizations, is partnering with Direct Relief to fundraise for urgently-needed aid to Ukraine.

The Garden Gathering Fundraiser was designed to "inspire our entire community to participate" either by attending or donating – with all amounts welcome, according to event officials.

"The event itself has been curated as a cross-cultural experience for the purpose of connecting our community to Ukraine through the eyes of our local Ukrainian friends," the officials added.

The fundraiser includes a wine reception with traditional Ukrainian food, a short educational program, a Ukrainian art exhibit, and a piano performance by local Ukrainian resident, Mira Kislevitch.

The event will be held on May 24 at the University Club in Santa Barbara from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

United Women for Ukraine also partnered with Unite to Light to donate solar-powered reading lights to Ukraine, officials said.

Tickets for the event cost $350 per person, and over 93% of the funds raised will go to Direct Relief to send to Ukraine. A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible.

Click here for more information, to buy a ticket, or to donate.