“Back to Business” event brings new Santa Barbara Antique Show to Earl Warren Showgrounds

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Formerly known as the CALM Antique Show, the new Santa Barbara Antique Show welcomed locals and visitors to its spring Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale hosted by Earl Warren Showgrounds over the weekend.

Organizers said the event featured 70 quality dealers from around the country, offering merchandise from the 17th-century to Mid-century.

The event flyer said "From Tin to Tiffany, Furniture, Jewelry, Paintings, Silver, China, Pottery, Lighting, Textiles, Native American, Vintage Fashion, Bakelite, Oriental Rugs, Mid-Century Modern, Asian and much much more."

Michael and Gae Ann McHale are the new directors and owners of this antique show, and organizers said that "they bring a multi-decade background in antique shows and exhibits, and are also owners of the very successful McHale Silverwares & Fine China, and now Silver Trident Productions."

The last day of this antique show at Earl Warren Showgrounds is Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and admission tickets range from $5 to $8, click here for the flyer.

For more information on this new Santa Barbara Antique Show, click here to visit the event's website.