Santa Barbara Education Foundation raised record-breaking $150,000 to support Santa Barbara students

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Education Foundation raised a record-breaking $150,000 for Santa Barbara Unified School District students at its first in-person Hope Awards in three years.

The event was held on April 28 and the money will go towards programs supporting Santa Barbara Unified students.

Over $65,000 of the funds raised will go to We Care, which is a partnership between the Santa Barbara Education Foundation and the school district that supports students, families, and staff who face unexpected challenges that the pandemic posed, said Melissa Davenport, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

"The program ensures that students of families who are struggling have the tools they need to attain successful academic outcomes," Davenport said.

The event celebrated Sara Miller McCune and Frank Stevens for their support of public education, and also highlighted Santa Barbara Unified students throughout the evening. The event kicked off with a performance by the Santa Barbara Junior High School Jazz Band and culinary arts students served treats throughout the night, Davenport said.