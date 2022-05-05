Pac Biz Times Reports: Rising cost of fertilizer on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In this week's Pacific Coast Business Times, reporter Jorge Mercado wrote about the rising cost of fertilizer on the Central Coast. Typical fertilizer costs have doubled and even tripled in price due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and rising inflation, Mercado found. In his reporting, Mercado talked to a farmer with 2,000 acres of avocado orchards who had to navigate the challenge of the rising costs. News Channel 12 sat down with Pacific Coast Business Times executive editor Tony Biasotti about how fertilizer costs are affecting Central Coast farmers and consumers alike.