Goleta man arrested for morning robbery in Buellton

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A Goleta man suspected of robbing a tractor supply store in Buellton and stealing multiple power tools was arrested by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies on Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to reports of a robbery by force at Tractor Supply in the 200-block of Highway 246 just before 11 a.m. on Monday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick said that deputies were advised that the suspect fought with an employee while staying several power tools.

An employee at the store was able to provide a description of the suspect, including his vehicle, license plate number, and the direction that he fled in, Zick said, adding that the employee had noted that there was a small dog in the car with the man as well.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the area of Walnut Lane and Dawn Lane just after 11 a.m.

They stopped the vehicle and detained the 26-year-old Goleta man, and noticed a small dog, as well as new power tools with security devices, still attached, Zick said.

He was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on one felony and two misdemeanor charges.

The stolen items were returned to the store and the dog was returned home.