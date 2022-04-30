One person hospitalized after car crashes into Goleta apartments and into drainage ditch

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A car crashed into an apartment community and got stuck in a drainage ditch on Friday night in Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County Fire said engines responded around 8:45 p.m. to The Grove apartments on the 7600 block of Hollister Ave.

There were two people in the car, and one was taken to the hospital.

County Fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli said the car had a minor fluid leak into the water basin.

The cause of crash is under investigation.