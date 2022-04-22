Rain advisory issued for Santa Barbara County beaches

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services issued a rain advisory for county beaches to remind residents about the potential health risks associated with stormwater runoff following Thursday's storm.

"Stormwater is untreated rainwater that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways," said Environmental Health Director Lars Seifert, adding that contact with stormwater while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, or chills, among others.

To minimize the potential health risks, Environmental Health Services is recommending that people do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following the rain.

They should also avoid areas near the outfall of drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean, as stormwater runoff can carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants, Bishop said.

Harvesters should wait at least 10 days after a significant rain to harvest shellfish, as high levels of bacteria, pesticide, herbicide, and motor oil grease flushed into the ocean along with the storm runoff may contaminate the shellfish beds.

Adequate cooking of the shellfish can destroy harmful bacteria, but may not be effective in killing viruses and does not eliminate chemical and metal pollutants in the fish, Bishop said.