Goleta City Council approved single-use foodware accessories regulation ordinance

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance regulating single-use foodware accessories and standard condiments – an environmentally friendly ordinance approved just days before Earth Day.

“We are excited that the city is taking steps to reduce its plastic waste and the burden of plastic pollution in the community," said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte. "We hope this effort will create a more healthy, sustainable Goleta.”

The ordinance will require that standard condiments and single-use foodware, such as plastic utensils, are only made available by request, according to city spokesman Jaime Shaw.

The ordinance will also require food and drink vendors to display signage stating that single-use items must be requested by customers.

Shaw said that outreach is currently underway to identify how the city can support local businesses in making the transition away from single-use plastics to more environmentally friendly alternatives.

The ordinance brings the city into compliance with California Assembly Bill 1276, which mandates that single-use foodware accessories and standard condiments are only made available upon request of the customer.

The ordinance passed Tuesday is the first of two expected ordinances that aim to regulate and reduce local single-use plastics and divert waste from landfills, Shaw said.

The second ordinance is expected to ban expanded polystyrene (EPS) foodware, following over 120 jurisdictions across the state that already have restrictions on EPS to improve environmental health.

