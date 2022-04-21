Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Santa Barbara County, Sheriff for January inmate death

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The family of a man who died while in custody at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Santa Barbara County and the county Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Jonathon Paul Thomas, 45, died while in custody at the jail at around 2 a.m. on January 12 – less than one hour after he was booked into the jail. At the time, the sheriff's office said he had made statements about suicide prior to the booking process.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that Thomas hung himself while in custody, and that prior to being taken into custody, he had called 911 to say he was coming down from methamphetamines and he was going to kill himself.

"Rather than take him to a hospital, defendants took him to jail, where they stuffed him in a one-person cell and left him to hang himself on a sheet," the lawsuit claims.

The sheriff's office was unable to comment on any pending litigation, spokeswoman Raquel Zick told News Channel 3-12 when asked about the lawsuit.

At the time, however, the sheriff's office also reported that Thomas was inside the safety cell, where deputies removed his clothing and placed him face down on the floor. Zick said that deputies left after removing Thomas' handcuffs and then noticed that he was not moving just minutes later.

The initial news release on the incident said custody deputies began lifesaving measures and requested emergency medical response, but Thomas was declared dead in his cell.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also chat with a counselor online.