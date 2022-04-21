Stolen car pursuit stretches from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A stolen vehicle pursuit stretched from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara on Thursday afternoon, and while the car was located, law enforcement officials are still actively looking for the driver of the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The chase started in Santa Maria just before 1:30 p.m. when the Santa Maria Police Department was made aware that the car was stolen, according to the CHP.

The CHP continued to pursue the car from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara, and disconnected the pursuit at Los Carneros Road in Goleta, the CHP told News Channel 3-12.

However, the Santa Barbara Police Department and CHP continued to receive reports of reckless driving from the vehicle as the car continued driving toward Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Police Department, CHP, and a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's copter were all working together to catch the car and driver, Police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale told News Channel 3-12.

Police were able to locate the unoccupied vehicle just after 3 p.m., but the driver remained at large

This is a developing story, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.