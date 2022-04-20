Santa Barbara Police seek public assistance identifying elderly assault, taser suspect

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking the public's assistance with identifying a woman suspect who is wanted for allegedly attacking and tasering an elderly woman, according to the police department.

The police department received a report from the 72-year-old victim around 7:30 p.m. on Monday night saying that she had just been tasered and attacked by an unknown suspect on the 2900 block of State Street, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

Ragsdale said that the victim reported that the suspect had approached her and brandished the taser, which the initial investigation found was unprovoked by the victim. The suspect then began to taser the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene, Ragsdale added.

The suspect is outstanding and is described as a female around 5'4'', 160 pounds, and in her mid-30s. Ragsdale said that she was wearing a grey beanie hat, brown jacket, and grey athletic pants at the time of the incident.

She also had a German Shepard dog with her.

Police are attempting to locate the suspect so that she can be questioned about the case, which would be felony elder abuse and felony assault with a taser, Ragsdale said.

If anyone knows the suspect or has seen someone matching the description, contact the police department at 805-882-8900 or call 911.