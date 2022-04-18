UCSB grad student with Russian roots stands in solidarity with Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Sergey Saluschev is just a couple of months away from earning his doctorate at the University of California, Santa Barbara. During the pandemic he completed his Ph.D. dissertation thesis involving military rivalries between Russia, the Ottoman Empire and Iran in the Caucasus (1801-1917) and while he waits for graduation day he is sharing his concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Saluschev doesn't want anyone to assume he his rooting for Russian President Putin.

"There are a lot of Russians against the war, both in Russia itself, and people who live here. Many of us stand in solidarity with Ukraine against the war, against Putin's regime and the atrocities he has committed."

He has ties to Ukraine, that was part of the U.S.S.R. (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) when he was a small child.

"Most of my conscious life so to speak when I was growing up Ukraine was an independent nation."

He remembers a history of peaceful coexistence.

"Intermingling, interconnectedness that spans many generations of family life, mine included," said Saluschev, "It is a tragedy beyond any words."

Saluschev, 34, moved to the United States with his parents more than 15 years ago. His sister remains in Russia and he knows many Russian fear speaking out.

He said no one expected this invasion and he feels politically Putin has already lost.

"I think at this point Russia has already lost the war because there is nothing to gain because it was such an erratic, and seems to be such an irrational decision. We have to be vigilant as far as nuclear weapons and how Russian leadership may react if it finds itself in a corner."

In March, Saluschev told the Santa Barbara Independent that young Russians have a better grasp of what is really going on because of social media, while older ones rely on spoon-fed media from the Kremlin.

Now more than 50 days into the war there is devastation beyond what most people imagined.

"It has been a depressing month and a half, reading news is really, really tough especially the latest news of war crimes and atrocities committed in cities like Bucha, Donetsk, and Mariupol. Millions of people have been displaced and thousands of people have perished and these are the people considered to be part of my extended family and it is hard to accept the reality."

He believes peace talks could stop the violence.

"It seems to be the outcome that is both likely, I wouldn't say inevitable, but the most likely, but the question is why, and how many innocent lives will be taken away before that happens, and that is really the kind of the tragic outcome of this conflict that is hard to wrap your mind around."

Saluschev said there is a small Russian community in Santa Barbara. He said he sides with the people flying the Ukraine flag outside their homes and business.

He appreciates the people he sees demonstrating on Hollister in Goleta and on State Street in Santa Barbara and he hopes they keep up the momentum.

"I think it is fantastic I am really happy when I see them, out of safety I usually don't hug when I am on the road, but I do wave to them, and whenever I see them on the street I try to talk to them and just say hello and try to express my support for what they are doing to try to raise awareness about he conflict and galvanize public opinion here in the U.S. to continue to support Ukraine."

He worries people will stop paying attention.

"There is such a thing as humanitarian fatigue of the conflict because it gets so casual that they grow used to it and violence no longer shocks us and we tend to accept it."

Via text message Saluschev added, "My heart goes out to the innocent victims of Russia's unprovoked aggression against the people of Ukraine. I join thousands of people in our community who stand in solidarity with Ukrainians who fight to defend their homeland and freedom. Our thoughts and prayers are with them everyday."

