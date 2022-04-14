GoFundMe set up for Santa Barbara woman who died in late night car accident on April 5

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the funeral expenses of the 57-year-old Santa Barbara woman and mother who died in a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Highway 101 on April 5.

Debra Reynoso was killed as she was she was struck by a car while attempting to cross the lanes of Highway 101 near Castillo Street around midnight on April 5, as News Channel previously reported.

Reynoso's children set up the GoFundMe to help cover her funeral expenses. Reynoso left behind three kids, Brooke, Logan, and Jesse, according to the GoFundMe.

"We are all devastated by our moms loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service," the GoFundMe said. "We want to give our mom the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes."

