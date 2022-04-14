Firefighters put out small vegetation fire along Highway 154, road closures

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County and City Fire said firefighters responded to a vegetation fire just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday near Highway 154.

County Fire said the fire was contained to 1/4 acre with no structures threatened or injuries reported.

California Highway Patrol said smoke and flames were visible from the road, and located the fire on the westbound side near San Antonio Creek Rd.

As of 3:05 p.m., CHP said officers reduced westbound traffic to one lane on Highway 154 while firefighters respond to the scene.

The eastbound lanes were closed briefly, but have since been reopened.