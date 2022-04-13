Earl Warren Showgrounds vision for the future topic of community forum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The first of many Community Engagement Forums will be held tonight to discuss the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The idea is to gather public input on everything from activities to improvements.

Crews are already at work preparing for the fair.

"Meet Me At The Fair" will be the theme during its April 27 through May 1, 2022 run.

Tonight's vision forum will be held at 3400 Calle Real, outside the showgrounds administration office at 5 p.m.

For more information visit earwarren.com

Your NewsChannel will have more on the forum tonight on the news starting at 6:30 p.m.