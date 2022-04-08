Skip to Content
UCSB no longer using hotels to house students

Pacific Coast Business Times reporter Brooke Holland discusses her reporting on UCSB housing issues.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara is no longer housing students in area hotels, according to a statement given to the Pacific Coast Business Times. The University was able to offer housing to all undergraduates who applied in the Spring quarter, according to a spokesperson cited in the article.

UCSB is moving forward with design review for Munger Hall, a massive dorm that would house 4500 students. The 11-story building would not have windows in most student dorm rooms.

News Channel interviewed Brooke Holland from the Pacific Coast Business Times about her reporting on the UCSB Housing issue.

