UCSB no longer using hotels to house students
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara is no longer housing students in area hotels, according to a statement given to the Pacific Coast Business Times. The University was able to offer housing to all undergraduates who applied in the Spring quarter, according to a spokesperson cited in the article.
UCSB is moving forward with design review for Munger Hall, a massive dorm that would house 4500 students. The 11-story building would not have windows in most student dorm rooms.
News Channel interviewed Brooke Holland from the Pacific Coast Business Times about her reporting on the UCSB Housing issue.
