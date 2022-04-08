Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta to continue construction over the weekend

GOLETA, Calif. – The city of Goleta said that construction on Cathedral Oaks Road will resume on Saturday, April 9.

The construction will take place between Glen Annie Rd and Los Carneros Rd from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The city said that flaggers will be directing the traffic, but encourage drivers to take alternative routes if possible.

Goleta city officials added that work typically takes place Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but that due to an equipment failure on Thursday, work needs to continue Saturday to keep the project on schedule.

Grinding and cement work is scheduled to continue Saturday so that the construction company can begin paving the week of April 11, according to city officials.