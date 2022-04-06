13 patients transported to local hospitals during ‘multi-casualty’ Deltopia event

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Thirteen patients were transported to local hospitals during the 'multi-casualty' incident that was declared during Deltopia, Isla Vista's annual unpermitted street party, according to the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department declared a multi-casualty incident on Saturday during the peak of the crowded partying just before 6 p.m. to allow first responders to triage and transport multiple patients to different hospitals more efficiently, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said at the time.

Multi-casualty incidents are usually declared when the number of patients exceed the capacity of the emergency medical resources first on-scene to provide care, said public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.

Deltopia has been routinely declared a multi-casualty incident since 2014, Ruiz said, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when COVID-19 restrictions helped to largely downsize the event.

"On Saturday afternoon, the 911 system received multiple independent and isolated calls for medical assistance within Isla Vista," Ruiz said.

"As a result of joint planning and triage operations, 13 patients were transported to local hospitals, which was a fraction of 911 requests that day."