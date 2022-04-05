Skip to Content
Pedestrian killed in overnight collision on 101 in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed on Highway 101 near Castillo Street in Santa Barbara Tuesday morning. The accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol moments before midnight.

No information about the victim has been released.

The southbound lanes were closed for two-and-half hours as emergency responders tended to the incident. The number two and number three lanes reopened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The number one lane remains closed for construction.

