High gas prices increase demand for electric cars and charging stations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Soaring prices at gas stations are driving up the demand for electric car purchases.

Drivers say more charging stations will be needed down the road.

Apps help electric car owners find charging stations during road trips.

Popular charging locations for locals and tourists include the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

The Rosewood Miramar in Montecito also has a row of chargers for Tesla, and new ones appear ready to charge by the Bank of America on upper State Street.

There are also chargers at rest stops along the coast.

Drivers say on weekends they often have to wait their turn.

A full charge can take less than half-an-hour, giving drivers enough time to pick up coffee or take out.

A full charge often costs less than a quarter tank of gas, but owners are often charged by the minute if they leave their car too long.

Your News Channel will have more on the demand for charging station locations tonight on the news.