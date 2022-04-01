UPDATE: Santa Barbara County extends Isla Vista beach closures through Sunday

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County extended its Isla Vista beach closure through Sunday, April 3 ahead of Deltopia, an unsanctioned street party that is known for bringing thousands of visitors to the beach-front neighborhood.

The county had originally said that the beaches were going to be closed on Friday and Saturday, but on Friday announced the extension until Sunday.

The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department decided to close the beaches to prevent a re-occurrence of the conditions that resulted from the 2009 "Floatopia" event that damaged the environment and community, said Jeff Bozarth, South County Parks operations manager.

"Following the “Floatopia” event of 2009, the beaches at Isla Vista were left strewn with trash and debris, including human waste," Bozarth said.

"This large-scale event with thousands of participants had no provision for the health and well-being of the public, including no facilities for human sanitation or refuse collection."

Santa Barbara County has closed the Isla Vista beaches for similar events since 2010.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department will enforce the beach closures over the weekend.