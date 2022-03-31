Goleta city meetings transition to an in-person/virtual hybrid model in April

GOLETA, Calif. – The city of Goleta will be transitioned to in-person/virtual hybrid meetings starting with the city council meeting on April 5, city officials announced on Thursday.

“I am looking forward to holding our meetings in-person again. It has been two long years and I am eager to get back to welcoming the community to City Council Chambers and having more in-person interaction with the public," said Mayor Paula Perotte.

The city has transitioned to a fully virtual platform over the course of the pandemic, and has held more than 160 virtual city council meetings since March 2020.

While city officials said that they are eager to welcome the public back in person, they said that they understand people may still prefer virtual participation, so the meetings will will be available via Zoom, live-streamed, and recorded.

For those who do choose to attend in person, masking is not required but is recommended, the city said.