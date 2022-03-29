Overturned semi-truck leaks diesel on Highway 101 near S Bailard Ave

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol said that a semi-truck overturned and spilled diesel on Highway 101 near S Bailard Ave on Tuesday night.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is still under investigation, but CHP said this was a single-vehicle accident.

The semi traveled off the right side of the highway and landed on its side around 7:14 p.m., according to CHP.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office said the semi needed a heavy duty tow truck.

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire responded to help contain the leaking diesel just before 7:30 p.m., and as of 7:45 p.m. the diesel was going into a nearby storm drain that leads directly to the ocean.

CHP said that more equipment was called in for the remainder of the diesel in the semi around 8:00 p.m.