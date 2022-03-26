Goleta holds first city-wide Beautify Community Cleanup

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The city of Goleta held its first ever city-wide Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

According to city officials, Beautify Goleta began as a bulky item collection event and has since grown into a city-wide effort to keep Goleta looking beautiful all year long.

The cleanups take place with the help of Neighborhood Captains and volunteers, and the cleanup events are tailored for each neighborhood to fit their needs, said the city.

Each cleanup has a "Neighborhood Spotlight," which provides a free bulky items collection to that neighborhood.

For this first event of 2022, Goleta's Neighborhood Spotlight was Old Town Goleta.

The Old Town Goleta Spotlight Captains on Saturday were Marty Plourd with Community West Bank and Rotary Club of Goleta, and Houria Amirkhani with Community West Bank, who have have run Old Town Cleanups for years.

To learn more about Beautify Goleta, visit https://cityofgoleta.org/beautifygoleta.

The next Beautify Goleta events will be held on May 21st and July 30th.