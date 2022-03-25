Santa Barbara man sentenced to 15 years for killing Goleta couple while driving under the influence in 2020

GOLETA, Calif. – The man responsible for killing a beloved Goleta couple while driving under the influence in February 2020 was sentenced to 15 years in state prison, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Eric Mauricio Ramirez-Aguilar, 41 of Santa Barbara, was driving while under the influence along Cathedral Oaks Road on Feb. 9, 2020 when he swerved off the road, hitting and killing Mary Jane Corral and her husband, Adolfo Corral.

“Unfortunately, the loss of Mary Jane and Adolfo Corral, who were loved by their community, will be felt forever," said District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

The Corrals were out walking their dog in the area around 5:20 p.m. when they were hit by the car. Ramirez-Aguilar fled the scene after hitting the couple.

He pled guilty on Dec. 8, 2021 to the felony charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing great bodily injury, and fleeing the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

After hearing from multiple family members, friends, and colleagues of the Corral's, Judge Pauline Maxwell sentenced Ramirez-Aguilar to 15 years in state prison.

The Corral's left behind four children, and hundreds of people attended their memorial service in February 2020.