Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office identifies Oxnard man as victim of March 18 car accident near Carpinteria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified a 21-year-old Oxnard man as the victim of the March 18 early morning car accident on Highway 101 between Summerland and Carpinteria.

Sergio Honorio died after the car he was in, a Nissan sedan, crashed into the back of an asphalt dump truck and veering off the road and into two trees at the Padaro Lane exit on southbound Highway 101.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. on March 18, and the driver of the Nissan also suffered major injuries, according to the CHP.

The driver was later arrested at the hospital for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The crash shut down train service for several hours as crews worked to remove debris from the tracks.