Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office identified weekend drowning victim

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the man who drowned near Red Rock Camp in the Los Padres National Forest on Sunday.

Edgar Adrian Chico Oaxaca, 37 of Santa Barbara, died from drowning in a pool near the Red Rock Day Use Area on March 20.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the scene around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, and said that life-saving measures were initiated for Oaxaca.

However, Oaxaca was declared dead at the scene.