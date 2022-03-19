Volunteers start on two-day-long Alisal Fire cleanup project

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade organized a two-day-long Alisal Fire Assistance Project that kicked off on Saturday morning.

The Bucket Brigade, a local non-profit that started after the 2018 debris flow in Santa Barbara, recruited roughly 10-15 volunteers so far for the weekend-long project.

The project took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and it will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Event organizers said the reason for this project is to "Help Alisal Fire survivors recover from the loss of their homes, by assisting with the cleanup and removal of destroyed homes. We will be removing recyclable metals from the burn sites so debris removal can take place."

The Alisal Fire burned 16,962 acres and destroyed five structures in October of 2021. More than 1,700 firefighters were assigned to the fire.

For those interested in volunteering, Sunday's sign up has 20 open slots left. Click here to sign up.