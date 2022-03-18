Friendship Missionary Baptist Church brings back ‘Dinner on the Ground’ fellowship tradition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A treasured, Sunday tradition is making a comeback this weekend on the Eastside in Santa Barbara.

"We got some good, deep Southern-style meatloaf coming up, bowls of beans we gonna be featuring, Southern-style with lima beans, chili with the big chunk of cornbread," said Pastor Roderick Murray.

The event is happening Sunday at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Cota Street, one of Santa Barbara's oldest Baptist churches, largely serving the local Black community.

The Dinner on the Ground Fundraiser raises money that helps provide a weekly, hot meal service for dozens of elderly residents in the community as well as the homeless. Proceeds also help with healthcare costs for those who are struggling.

Murray said it's important for the community to gather and fellowship together, now more than ever.

"We gotta break barriers now. We in a different time. The pandemic took us to a different level. We want you to come out and fellowship with us and get to know us because the problem is, we don't come out to meet each other and we fear what we don't know. So let's be better acquainted and come out."

Meal options range in price from $8 to $15. You can top off with a homemade piece of pie or cake for $3 a slice.

Murray said the church has been active for 61 years. The goal is to have the kitchen certified, create a community garden, and improve the grounds and church facilities.

Mark Alvarado, head of One Community Bridge Project, is also helping get the word out.

"I will be bringing my Soul Mex Sound System to provide music and announcements. Pastor Rodrick and I go way back. Today, we are trying to tell new stories for healing and solidarity," Alvarado told News Channel 3-12.