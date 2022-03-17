Santa Barbara City College student had sentence reduced after being convicted of murdering police officer in Italy

ITALY (AP) – An Italian appeals court has reduced the sentences of two young American men who had been hoping for leniency after being convicted last year of murdering a Carabinieri police officer.

The court on Thursday upheld the previous convictions of Finnegan Lee Elder, 22, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 21.

Natale-Hjorth was a Santa Barbara City College student at the time, having just completed his first year.

But instead of the life sentences the lower court gave them last year, the appeals court ordered Elder to serve 24 years and Natale-Hjorth, 22 years.

Carabinieri Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, was hailed as a national hero after he was fatally stabbed 11 times with a knife in the street near the Rome hotel where the Americans were vacationing in July 2019