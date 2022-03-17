Parking restrictions for Goleta neighborhoods return ahead of Isla Vista’s Deltopia

GOLETA, Calif. – Parking restrictions for certain Goleta neighborhoods are returning in preparation for Deltopia, Isla Vista's unsanctioned street party that takes place every year upon the return of students for UC Santa Barbara's spring quarter.

A temporary, permit-only street parking program has been implemented over the past few years and deemed successful in dissuading Deltopia visitors from parking in Goleta neighborhoods and easing the impacts on residents, according to city spokesman Jaime Shaw.

Deltopia is expected to take place over the weekend of April 1 and April 3, and the parking restrictions run from 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1 to 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 2 and the same times from the evening Saturday, April 2 until the following Sunday morning.

The city noted that should Deltopia move to the following weekend, the restrictions will be in place from 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8 to 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, and then 7 p.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. the following Sunday.

Parking permits will be issued for the neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista, including University 1 and 2 neighborhoods and the Cannon Green Condominium complex.

The boundaries for the parking restrictions are Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east, and Whittier Drive to the south, Shaw said.

Each house within the boundaries will receive two parking passes in their mailbox by March 25, and the permits are to be taped inside of the car's driver's side window during the restricted hours.

There will be signage posted on the streets in advance to remind drivers about the restrictions, including electronic message boards at several entrances to the University 1 and 2 neighborhoods.

If you live in the area designated to receive a permit but did not receive one by March 25, contact the Goleta Neighborhood Services Department at 805-961-7554 or email bramirez@cityofgoleta.org.