Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express” has three more shows at the Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Theatre Group of Santa Barbara City College is back in action in-person .

Agatha Christie's "Murder on The Orient Express" is in its final week and getting rave reviews.

The show features well-known local actors including Tiffany Story, period costumes, and a set made to look like a moving train.

The drama under the direction of Katie Laris has three more shows this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 17-19, at 7:30 p.m.

Audience members should bring their photo ID and vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID test.

Tickets ($14-16 )are available at the Santa Barbara City College Box Office or online at theatregroupsbcc.com