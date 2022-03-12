Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office announces the reinstatement of Main Jail visitation

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office announced the reinstatement of inmate visitation at the Main Jail on Saturday.

Spokesperson Raquel Zick said "With COVID-19 conditions improving throughout the County, the Sheriff’s Office, with the support of Wellpath and Public Health, will be reinstating visitation on a limited basis."

Zick said that visitation at the Main Jail will resume on Monday, March 14, with the following requirements:

Visitors are required to confirm they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms as listed outside the Main Jail Lobby;

Visitors must wear a mask when entering the facility;

Visitors must follow social distancing markers in the seating areas and respect the social distance of other visitors;

Visitors will be able to remove their masks only when using the visiting phone;

Visitors will be allowed inside in hourly intervals with all visits lasting no longer than 30 minutes – this will allow time for sanitizing before the next group;

Visitors are expected to check in at the Main Jail Lobby prior to the cut-off times, and should do so early, so that waiting lists can be fairly maintained.

"All efforts have been made to maximize visiting opportunities while also maintaining safety for visitors and inmates," said Zick. "Custody Staff anticipate there will be significant interest in visitations and would like to strongly encourage visitors to arrive early so they will not have to be turned away."

Visitation schedules for the Main Jail are available at sbsheriff.org under the category of Commands and Divisions, Custody Operations, Visit an Inmate.