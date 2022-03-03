Fire knocked down at structure housing Los Padres Fire equipment at Santa Ynez Airport

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Firefighters from Santa Barbara County helping out their Los Padres Fire colleagues early Thursday morning when a fire started in a building on the 400 block of Airport Road in Santa Ynez. The building home to trucks and helicopter equipment for the firefighters with the Los Padres National Forest.

Fire alarms sounded around 12:30 a.m. as smoke filled the garages where Los Padres' Santa Ynez Flight Crew equipment was kept. Santa Barbara County Fire Station 32 is less than half a mile down Airport Road and crews were able to quickly respond.

A search of the building found no one at the sight. And the fire caused no injuries. It's not immediately clear if any of the major equipment inside the building was damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.