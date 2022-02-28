San Marcos Trout Club first community in Santa Barbara County to be approved as a Firewise USA participant

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The San Marcos Trout Club is the first community in the county to be approved as a Firewise USA participant by the National Fire Protection Association.

The San Marcos Trout Club (SMTC) is a 37-home neighborhood tucked into the Santa Barbara foothills near the junction of Highway 154 and San Marcos Road.

Residents had to complete a formal wildfire risk assessment, record volunteer time for fire safety activities, and create a three-year action plan to reduce wildfire risk in the community to earn the Firewise designation, according to spokeswoman Paula Lopez.

“We live in a very high-risk fire zone, and safety is a key factor in the decisions we make as a community,” said Matt Thomas, the current SMTC board president.

“Our action plan identifies ways to further improve our defenses and readiness for wildfire together. We’re fortunate to call this beautiful part of Santa Barbara home, but it also requires a special vigilance.”

The action plan includes fire education, expanded vegetation management, defensible space evaluations, improving water reliability, and a community evacuation plan.