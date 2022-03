SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A planned burn will take place near Figueroa Mountain on March 1-3 between 7:30a.m. and 5:00p.m.

This burn is being coordinated by the Los Padres National Forest with Santa Barbara County APCD and other organizations.

The goal is to reduce the risk of wildfires in the area.

Click here for updates from Los Padres National Forest.