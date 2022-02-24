SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force on Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- SpaceX announced it will target a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force on Friday.

The launch will send 50 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit.

SpaceX said the window for this launch is at 9:12 a.m., and a backup window will be on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8:50 a.m.

Targeting Friday, February 25 at 9:12 a.m. PST for a Falcon 9 launch of 50 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit from SLC-4E in California → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 24, 2022

For more on this launch and how to watch, click here to visit the SpaceX website.