Goleta non-profits can apply for additional grant funding until Tuesday

GOLETA, Calif. -- The City of Goleta has added an additional $150,000 in funding to its Goleta City Grant program for fiscal year 2022-23, and local non-profits and governmental agencies have until Tuesday to apply.

Previously submitted grant applications can be updated or revised, and new online applications are still accepted, according to the city.

The city had originally set aside around $100,000 for the city grant program, and set aside an additional $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds at the beginning of January.

Grants of up to $10,000 for ARPA-funded recipients and up to $5,000 for Goleta City Grant recipients will be awarded for programs that benefit the community and Goleta residents, according to the city.

"Organizations involved in educational and cultural activities, such as music, art, dance, and recreation, as well as Goleta-oriented special events and regional projects that enhance and support the quality of life in Goleta are encouraged to apply," the city said.

Click here for more information on both grant programs, or contact Shanna Dawson in the Goleta Neighborhood Services Department at 805-690-5126 or at sdawson@cityofgoleta.org.