Penélope Cruz will be honored with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Montecito Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced on Thursday that Penélope Cruz will be receiving the Montecito Award for her performance in Pedro Almodóvar's "Parallel Mothers."

“In the most complex role written by the master Almodovar, Penelope Cruz delivers the best performance of her career and a master class in calibration and detailed acting,” remarked SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling. “In my book, she’s one of the great performers of our time.”

Cruz will receive the award at the 37th annual film festival during an in-person conversation about her career on Tuesday, March 8.

In "Parallel Mothers," Cruz played Janis, a single middle-aged woman who became pregnant by accident and befriends a female adolescent who also became pregnant by accident.

"The few words they exchange in these hours will create a very close link between the two, which by chance develops and complicates, and changes their lives in a decisive way," said SBIFF officials.

Past recipients of the Montecito Award include Amanda Seyfried, Lupita Nyong'o, Melissa McCarthy, Saoirse Ronan, Sylvester Stallone, and Jennifer Aniston, among others.

The SBIFF will take place live on March 2 through March 12.

Click here for the lineup and schedule.