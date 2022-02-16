Sheriff’s deputies arrest Isla Vista man for placing cameras in bathroom of a victim’s home

ISLA VISTA, Calif. -- Sheriff's deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol arrested a 21-year-old Isla Vista man on Tuesday for reportedly placing hidden cameras in the bathroom of a victim's home, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies began investigating a report of a video recording device that was found in the bathroom of a home on the 6500 block of Madrid, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The deputies identified the suspect through their investigation and contacted him at his residence, where the recovered several secret recording devices that deputies believed were used to record victims without their knowledge, Zick said.

The suspect was arrested shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for the misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy by means of an electric device and the felony charge of eavesdropping, according to Zick.

He is being held with an enhanced bail of $400,000.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information can contact the IV Foot Patrol at 805-681-4179. People can report information anonymously by calling 805-681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.